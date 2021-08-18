Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 670 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after buying an additional 724,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after buying an additional 674,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.