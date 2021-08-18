HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$17.65 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.19 million and a P/E ratio of -28.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.15.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.55%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

