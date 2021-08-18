Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.61 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06). 15,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 279,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £400.10 million and a PE ratio of -16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.43.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

