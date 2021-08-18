Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.69

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 77032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

