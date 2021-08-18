Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 914,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 702,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

HZAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

