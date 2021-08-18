Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.