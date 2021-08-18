Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 4,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,369. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

