HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HSBC to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.