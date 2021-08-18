Hudson Executive Capital Lp Acquires 2,100 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $10,857.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Italk alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of Italk stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00.

Italk stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22. Italk Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.