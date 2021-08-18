Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

