Huntington National Bank Acquires 12,549 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.