Huntington National Bank Buys 20,687 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

