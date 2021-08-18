Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

