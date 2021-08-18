Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,986,617 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.