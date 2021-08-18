HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 267,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.