Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.66.

H stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,166,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

