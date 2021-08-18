Hydra Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $945,423.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $63.91 million and approximately $945,423.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.56 or 0.00036874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,546,840 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

