Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $942,691.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $942,691.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

