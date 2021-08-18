Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $4,197,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

