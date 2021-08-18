Hyper Finance Price Down 71.6% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $250,622.96 and $190,428.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 71.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

