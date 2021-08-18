iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Holdings Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.