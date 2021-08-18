Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $312.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.