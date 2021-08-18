Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

