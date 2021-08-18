Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Shares of BABA opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $173.15 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

