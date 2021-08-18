Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.