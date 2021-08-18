Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

