Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 312 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $629.48 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

