ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.66. 141,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.