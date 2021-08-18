IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Update

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IDP Education stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. IDP Education has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

Get IDP Education alerts:

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online student recruitment, and shared services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.