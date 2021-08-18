Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $318.74 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.48. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

