Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of American Express by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of American Express by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 333,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.