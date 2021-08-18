Ieq Capital LLC Buys 833 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $312.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.