Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 41,987 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.