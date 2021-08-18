Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $312.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

