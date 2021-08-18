Ieq Capital LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

