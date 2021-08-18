Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.