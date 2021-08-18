Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $599.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

