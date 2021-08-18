Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90.

