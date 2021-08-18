IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,103 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

LEG stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

