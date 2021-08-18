IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

