IFP Advisors Inc Has $169,000 Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 536.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of IBUY opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

