IFP Advisors Inc Has $185,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $629.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.30. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

