IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,756 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conduent were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.