IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,193 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,499,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

