IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.