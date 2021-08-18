Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading 6.1% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

