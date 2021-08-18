InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in InMode were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMode by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,763 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InMode by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in InMode by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

