INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

INMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,906. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

