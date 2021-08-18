INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

INMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,906. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.