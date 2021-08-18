Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th.

