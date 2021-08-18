Insider Buying: DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Acquires 12,400,000 Shares of Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) insider Oleg Vornik purchased 12,400,000 shares of DroneShield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$2,666,000.00 ($1,904,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.66.

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution; DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployable in permanent or temporary installations; and DroneCannon RW, a lightweight, soft kill, and UAV jamming solution for use on remote weapon stations.

